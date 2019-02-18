LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Paresh Rawal's Plea Post Pulwama Attack: Don’t Invite Any Pakistani or Indian Terrorist Sympathisers To Spew Venom

In the wake of Pulwama Attack, Paresh Rawal has pleaded to the media to not invite any Pakistani or Indian Terrorist sympathisers to talk about the issue.

News18.com

Updated:February 18, 2019, 9:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Paresh Rawal's Plea Post Pulwama Attack: Don’t Invite Any Pakistani or Indian Terrorist Sympathisers To Spew Venom
File photo of actor Paresh Rawal.
Loading...
In the wake of Pulwama Attack, Paresh Rawal has pleaded to the media to not invite any Pakistani or Indian Terrorist sympathisers to talk about the issue. On Sunday, the veteran took to Twitter to extend his 'humble appeal' to the media.

"A Humble appeal to our national news channels. Plz don’t invite any Pakistani or Indian terrorist sympathisers to spew venom against our dear motherland. Those rabid dogs are not allowed in our homes. Let those maggots die in their own filth," he wrote in his tweet.




A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) ‘fidayeen’ attacked a CRPF bus on Thursday in which at least 40 soldiers were killed. The attacker rammed a car laden with explosives into the bus carrying soldiers.

Condemning the attacks and asking justice for the martyrs, Paresh wrote, "The perpetrators of PULWAMA dastardly act should be punished severely and decisively- target the enemies outside and within - we have responsibilities towards our Jawans."




Meanwhile, a number of actors have come in support of CRPF Jawans and are donating for the well being of the families of CRPF troopers who died in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
From the film fraternity, like actors Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, have also been focusing their energies on contributing to the noble cause of raising funds for the families of the slain soldiers.

Others like Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar have also been calling on people to donate for the cause.

Follow @news18movies for more


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram