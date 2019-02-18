English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Paresh Rawal's Plea Post Pulwama Attack: Don’t Invite Any Pakistani or Indian Terrorist Sympathisers To Spew Venom
In the wake of Pulwama Attack, Paresh Rawal has pleaded to the media to not invite any Pakistani or Indian Terrorist sympathisers to talk about the issue.
File photo of actor Paresh Rawal.
In the wake of Pulwama Attack, Paresh Rawal has pleaded to the media to not invite any Pakistani or Indian Terrorist sympathisers to talk about the issue. On Sunday, the veteran took to Twitter to extend his 'humble appeal' to the media.
"A Humble appeal to our national news channels. Plz don’t invite any Pakistani or Indian terrorist sympathisers to spew venom against our dear motherland. Those rabid dogs are not allowed in our homes. Let those maggots die in their own filth," he wrote in his tweet.
A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) ‘fidayeen’ attacked a CRPF bus on Thursday in which at least 40 soldiers were killed. The attacker rammed a car laden with explosives into the bus carrying soldiers.
Condemning the attacks and asking justice for the martyrs, Paresh wrote, "The perpetrators of PULWAMA dastardly act should be punished severely and decisively- target the enemies outside and within - we have responsibilities towards our Jawans."
Meanwhile, a number of actors have come in support of CRPF Jawans and are donating for the well being of the families of CRPF troopers who died in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
From the film fraternity, like actors Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, have also been focusing their energies on contributing to the noble cause of raising funds for the families of the slain soldiers.
Others like Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar have also been calling on people to donate for the cause.
