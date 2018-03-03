English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pari Co-producer Stunned By Film's Ban in Pakistan, Asks Them To Define Anti-Islamic
Evil has no religion, says Pari co-producer Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment after the Bollywood horror film was banned in Pakistan for being against religious ethos.
Mumbai: Evil has no religion, says Pari co-producer Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment after the Bollywood horror film was banned in Pakistan for being against religious ethos.
According to Pakistan Censor Board chief Mobashir Hasan, "Pari" was declared "unfit" for public exhibition by a panel followed by Central Board of Film Censors' (CBFC) full board review as it "flouts various sections of the existing rules and code of CBFC" and "innumerable dialogues and scenes are against the established religious, social and moral ethos".
Arora, who has produced the movie with the film's lead actress Anushka Sharma's banner Clean Slate Films, said: "They (the Pakistan censor board) seem to be taking random decisions. How do we explain why they would think of Pari as anti-Islamic? Evil, which the film portrays, has no religion.
"We as a responsible production feel very strongly about causing offence to any community. Earlier, our co-production 'Pad Man' was banned in Pakistan for being anti-Islamic. Now 'Pari' is also anti-Islamic. Can they please define anti-Islamic? I have no doubt Pakistan will find my next release 'Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran' also anti-Islamic."
Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, co-produced by KriArj Entertainment and John Abraham, is about the nuclear test explosions conducted at Pokhran in 1998.
| Edited by: Kriti Tulsiani
