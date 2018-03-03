GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • LEADING

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
1-min read

Pari Co-producer Stunned By Film's Ban in Pakistan, Asks Them To Define Anti-Islamic

Evil has no religion, says Pari co-producer Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment after the Bollywood horror film was banned in Pakistan for being against religious ethos.

IANS

Updated:March 3, 2018, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pari Co-producer Stunned By Film's Ban in Pakistan, Asks Them To Define Anti-Islamic
Evil has no religion, says Pari co-producer Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment after the Bollywood horror film was banned in Pakistan for being against religious ethos.
Mumbai: Evil has no religion, says Pari co-producer Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment after the Bollywood horror film was banned in Pakistan for being against religious ethos.

According to Pakistan Censor Board chief Mobashir Hasan, "Pari" was declared "unfit" for public exhibition by a panel followed by Central Board of Film Censors' (CBFC) full board review as it "flouts various sections of the existing rules and code of CBFC" and "innumerable dialogues and scenes are against the established religious, social and moral ethos".

Arora, who has produced the movie with the film's lead actress Anushka Sharma's banner Clean Slate Films, said: "They (the Pakistan censor board) seem to be taking random decisions. How do we explain why they would think of Pari as anti-Islamic? Evil, which the film portrays, has no religion.

"We as a responsible production feel very strongly about causing offence to any community. Earlier, our co-production 'Pad Man' was banned in Pakistan for being anti-Islamic. Now 'Pari' is also anti-Islamic. Can they please define anti-Islamic? I have no doubt Pakistan will find my next release 'Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran' also anti-Islamic."

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, co-produced by KriArj Entertainment and John Abraham, is about the nuclear test explosions conducted at Pokhran in 1998.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Kriti Tulsiani
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES