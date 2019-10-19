Paridhi Sharma Faints for Real While Shooting Karva Chauth Scene for 'Patiala Babes'
The episode was shot on Thursday, when, like other married women, Paridhi too observed a fast for her real-life husband.
Actress Paridhi Sharma fainted while shooting for the Karva Chauth sequence on the TV show Patiala Babes.
The episode was shot on the occasion of Karva Chauth on Thursday. Like other married women, Paridhi too had observed a fast for her real-life husband.
Due to the hectic schedule, she felt exhausted and fainted during the shoot.
Talking about the same, Paridhi said, "Yes I did faint on the set, but that was due to slight exhaustion since I was fasting. What a coincidence it was! I was personally observing Karva Chauth vrat and all the rituals and functions were being shot with me for the show. So, I did not miss out on much even though I was shooting. Having said that, I have decided to take care of myself even more from now."
Paridhi was immediately given medical attention and was asked to rest for the day.
