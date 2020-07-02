Paridhi Sharma to Play Maa Vaishno Devi as Puja Banerjee Quits Show After Marriage

Actress Paridhi Sharma is replacing Puja Banerjee in the TV show Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishnodevi- Kahani Mata Rani Ki. Puja got married recently and wants to take a break from work, so Patiala Babes actress Paridhi is replacing her.

Puja shot for the show around a month before the lockdown began in March. The actress announced she wants to take a break and told Times of India, "I got married recently and wanted to take a break. I really need some time for myself after marriage."

Paridhi's look in the show is already out, as the makers released the promo announcing her entry.

Producer Rashami Sharma got the entire set sanitized before resuming the shoot. It was one of the first shows to resume shoot after the lockdown.

The show premiered on September 30 last year and starred Maisha Dixit as Young Goddess Vaishno Devi. Toral Rasputra, Madirakshi Mundle, Ishita Ganguly, Kapil Arya and many others are a part of the cast.

Follow @News18Movies for more