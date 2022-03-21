Parineeti Chopra 'Abhi Voh Choti Hai' When Asked To Get Priyanka Chopra’s Newborn To India

Undoubtedly, every Indian is desperately waiting to have a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ newborn baby girl. Expressing the same urge, the host of reality show Hunarbaaz, Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked Parineeti Chopra, who is one of the judges on the show and also the cousin of Priyanka, to bring her niece to India and make her a star. However, what has left netizens in complete awe is Parineeti’s reply to Haarsh’s request.

Recently, Colors TV took to its official Instagram account and dropped a promo of the upcoming episode of the show. In the promo, Haarsh can be heard talking to the Ishaqzaade actress about Priyanka’s baby, as he along with his wife and mom-to-be Bharti Singh announce the new season of Dance Deewane Juniors. The video begins with Haarsh telling the actress, “Parineeti, I have noticed something about you." When Parineeti asks him what it is, he tells her, “Yahi ki pehle aap ek classy actress thi (Just that you were a classy actress earlier)" and hilariously adds: “Abhi aap ek maasi actress ho chuki hain (now you are a maasi (aunt) actress)."

The show’s host goes on to say, “Bas aap ek kaam kariye aap peheli flight se apni bhatiji ko Mumbai bula lo (You have to do one thing now, get your niece here as soon as possible)." To this, Parineeti replies: “Are abhi wo bahot choti hai (she is too young right now)." Next, Haarsh sarcastically replies, “Haa to choti umar mein star bana dete hain na kyunki Mumbai mein Dance Deewane Juniors ke audition ho rahe hain (We’ll make her a star at a young age only because auditions are being held for Dance Deewane Juniors in Mumbai)." And at that very moment, he was interrupted by his wife, who clarifies that the age limit for the audition is between 4 and 14 years.

Then harsh cleverly overshadows the mistake with a sarcastic statement and tells the viewers, “My mistake. To fir aap log apne baccho ko star bana dijiye waise bhi PC ka baby hai already star hi hoga (You should make your children stars because she’s PC’s baby and is already a star)." Take a look at the video here:

For the unversed, Priyanka and her husband and singer Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy earlier this year. Back then, they issued a statement that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

