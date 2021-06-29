Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Banter is Friendship Goals

The cute chemistry between Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor is friendship goals. The two have been cherishing this bond since the time they worked in the 2012 release Ishaqzaade. The two have been great buddies all this while as they went on to feature in two more films after that.

Fans of the actors love the lively banter that they engage in. Their exuberant personalities come alive when they pull each other’s legs much like any other pair of best friends. Recently, Parineeti shared a series of pictures from her trip to Austria.

The actress looked attractive flaunting her vivacious smile, enjoying her walks in the streets on the exotic European nation. Posting the trail of clicks, the actress wrote, “I take selfies now.” Arjun who seemed to tease his best buddy chipped in and commented, “I’ll give u my camera u take mine also.” The actress who was in no mood to give in responded with the amusing comeback. Referring to Arjun’s new body transformation, the actress replied, “OHO. Nayi body, naye demands (New body, new demands)”.

Lately, Arjun has undergone a massive physical transformation and embraced his fitter self. Earlier today, the actor shared a post on Instagram highlighting his chiselled look and wavy locks. The actor jotted down his experience during his weight loss journey.

“What a difference a year makes. A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face the curveball life throws my way,” the actor said. Arjun further acknowledged his fans, friends, family, and sweetheart Malaika Arora for their support and care.

While hinting about her friendship with Arjun, once Parineeti had revealed to Etimes that Arjun was her first friend in the industry. He had actually seen her as the child that she was back then. So, he will always be special to her. Moreover, she is very protective of him.

