Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's Reaction on Marrying Each Other Will Leave You in Splits
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's adorable and funny banter was well noticed by the fans and they flooded the comment section shipping the two together and planning their marriage.
Image courtesy: Parineeti Chopra/ Instagram
Recently the two caught up for a bridal wear photo shoot and naturally shared pictures from it on their Instagram, teasing each other the whole time. Their amusing banter was soon noticed by their fans who flooded the comment section coupling the two together and even planning their marriage.
The two stars were quick to address their marriage plans and took to Twitter to troll each other yet again. Arjun wrote, " This chokra is jawaan and in no hurry to get married.... @ParineetiChopra pls wait While I age gracefully and consider my options..."
This chokra is jawaan and in no hurry to get married.... @ParineetiChopra pls wait While I age gracefully and consider my options... https://t.co/ixIk04Me7V— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 3, 2018
Meanwhile, Parineeti responded tongue in cheek, saying, " Oh nooo sheeeeee Arjun Kapoor please excuse me I dont have dates .. please contact my manager @arjunk26"
Oh nooo sheeeeee Arjun Kapoor please excuse me I dont have dates .. please contact my manager @arjunk26 https://t.co/7JMKU3cQ7H— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 3, 2018
This all started off when the two took to Instagram to share their pictures from the photo shoot. When Arjun shared the pictures he wrote, " What an amazing moment for @ParineetiChopra ! Congratulations on this amazing opportunity of sharing the cover with me !!! These newcomers I tell u...u say hi & they come sit on ur lap !!! Bachpan se godh mein utha ke chal Raha hoon tumhe... lucky girl !!!" and " We all need that someone to lean on, @parineetichopra . Supporting her since 2012 !!! 6 years & counting. Ps - It’s fine you don’t need to be so emotional & thank me & all ya, rulaegi kya pagli."
What an amazing moment for @ParineetiChopra ! Congratulations on this amazing opportunity of sharing the cover with me !!! These newcomers I tell u...u say hi & they come sit on ur lap !!! Bachpan se godh mein utha ke chal Raha hoon tumhe... lucky girl !!! @bridestodayin Clothing : @falgunishanepeacockindia Jewellery by : @hazoorilaljewellers Editor : @nupurmehta18 Photographer : @errikosandreouphoto Fashion Editor : @ayeshaaminnigam Fashion Stylist : @shauryaathley HMU (for Arjun) : #YogeshPathare and @aalimhakim Hair Assisted by : @arsalan4331 HMU (for Parineeti) : @danielbauermakeupandhair Producer : #AnomalyProductions
Parineeti was quick to hit back at her friend captioning the pictures as, "Absolutely thrilled for @arjunkapoor , who gets a chance to share a magazine cover with me! Hi baba how does it feel to achieve this milestone? #ParineetiPosesWithAFan #CareerHigh" and " He was about to fall, caught him just in time. Phew! Baba I know I am your saviour; happy the world finally knows. Thankyou @bridestodayin for spreading the word. @arjunkapoor"
Excuse me - I was already one film old when I launched you in Ishaqzaade. So Who was the new comer? Ufff budhaape ke saath yaadaasht problem #OldAge https://t.co/uncl3Ah1xG— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 1, 2018
The two actors are returning on screen after 7 years with Namaste England and Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar.
