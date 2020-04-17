MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Parineeti Chopra Announces Her Social Media Departure, Says 'Some Me Time Is Needed'

Parineeti Chopra Announces Her Social Media Departure, Says 'Some Me Time Is Needed'

Parineeti took to Instagram stories, to announce that she will be back soon.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 8:57 AM IST
Share this:

Actress Parineeti Chopra needs a little "me" time and is going on social media detox.

Parineeti took to Instagram stories, to announce that she will be back soon.

"Gonna take a much needed detox from social media for a few days. Some me time is needed and important. See you all on the other side," Parineeti wrote.

Recently, Parineeti shared a photograph of herself dressed up as a bride.

The actress, who is self-isolating during the lockdown period at her home here, featured on the cover of a wedding magazine for which she dressed up as a bride. She took to Instagram to share pictures from the shoot.

On the film front, she will be next seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film also stars her "Ishaqzaade" co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,201

    +377*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,387

    +628*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,749

    +235*  

  • Total DEATHS

    437

    +17*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,469,542

    +54,325*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,157,108

    +96,181*

  • Cured/Discharged

    543,519

    +32,163*  

  • Total DEATHS

    144,047

    +9,693*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres