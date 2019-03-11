Parineeti Chopra Asked If She Will Tie the Knot Next After Cousin Priyanka Chopra, Says 'She Got Married at 36!'

For the past three years, Bollywood has seen leading actresses like Anushka Sharma, Sonam K Ahuja, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra tying the knot in quick succession. Marriages are no longer considered career-enders in the film industry.The question about whether marriage is on the cards was put to actress Parineeti Chopra, too. During a group interaction for her upcoming film Kesari, the 30-year-old was asked about keeping her personal life under the wraps. The actress quipped, "Only love life, not personal life!"Referring to her contemporaries settling down, Parineeti was asked if she planned on taking the plunge. She replied, "Toh unse mera kya lena dena yaar? Woh kare jo karna hai unko. (What has that to do with my life? They can do whatever they want). Currently, I have no plans, I don't think so! If I get married ever in life, then it has to be when I'm ready for it, which is not today. I'm not thinking about all that today."When quizzed if she got any wedding inspiration from her cousin Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti laughed and said, "Usne khud 36 pe shaadi ki hai! Usne jaise badi jaldi kar li. Mere paas abhi 6 saal hai at least (As if she tied the knot in a hurry! She got married at the age of 36. I have at least six years to go)."Parineeti then explained that marrying late, or not at all, is not big deal in the Chopra family. She said, "The family of Chopras na, they are very cool family. If you ever meet my family, hypothetically, you will see that they are actually a family of achievers. They get so busy with their work. Like even my eldest cousin is not married. Mimi Didi (Priyanka) is actually the first girl and the eldest girl to get married in our family. I have 14 cousins, only two are married. And all of us are in their 30s, nobody's married. So that's the kind of family we are!"