English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parineeti Chopra Asked If She Will Tie the Knot Next After Cousin Priyanka Chopra, Says 'She Got Married at 36!'
Priyanka Chopra might have had a grand wedding few months back, but her cousin Parineeti Chopra is in no mood to follow in her footsteps anytime soon.
Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
Loading...
For the past three years, Bollywood has seen leading actresses like Anushka Sharma, Sonam K Ahuja, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra tying the knot in quick succession. Marriages are no longer considered career-enders in the film industry.
The question about whether marriage is on the cards was put to actress Parineeti Chopra, too. During a group interaction for her upcoming film Kesari, the 30-year-old was asked about keeping her personal life under the wraps. The actress quipped, "Only love life, not personal life!"
Referring to her contemporaries settling down, Parineeti was asked if she planned on taking the plunge. She replied, "Toh unse mera kya lena dena yaar? Woh kare jo karna hai unko. (What has that to do with my life? They can do whatever they want). Currently, I have no plans, I don't think so! If I get married ever in life, then it has to be when I'm ready for it, which is not today. I'm not thinking about all that today."
When quizzed if she got any wedding inspiration from her cousin Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti laughed and said, "Usne khud 36 pe shaadi ki hai! Usne jaise badi jaldi kar li. Mere paas abhi 6 saal hai at least (As if she tied the knot in a hurry! She got married at the age of 36. I have at least six years to go)."
Parineeti then explained that marrying late, or not at all, is not big deal in the Chopra family. She said, "The family of Chopras na, they are very cool family. If you ever meet my family, hypothetically, you will see that they are actually a family of achievers. They get so busy with their work. Like even my eldest cousin is not married. Mimi Didi (Priyanka) is actually the first girl and the eldest girl to get married in our family. I have 14 cousins, only two are married. And all of us are in their 30s, nobody's married. So that's the kind of family we are!"
Follow @News18Movies for more
The question about whether marriage is on the cards was put to actress Parineeti Chopra, too. During a group interaction for her upcoming film Kesari, the 30-year-old was asked about keeping her personal life under the wraps. The actress quipped, "Only love life, not personal life!"
Referring to her contemporaries settling down, Parineeti was asked if she planned on taking the plunge. She replied, "Toh unse mera kya lena dena yaar? Woh kare jo karna hai unko. (What has that to do with my life? They can do whatever they want). Currently, I have no plans, I don't think so! If I get married ever in life, then it has to be when I'm ready for it, which is not today. I'm not thinking about all that today."
When quizzed if she got any wedding inspiration from her cousin Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti laughed and said, "Usne khud 36 pe shaadi ki hai! Usne jaise badi jaldi kar li. Mere paas abhi 6 saal hai at least (As if she tied the knot in a hurry! She got married at the age of 36. I have at least six years to go)."
Parineeti then explained that marrying late, or not at all, is not big deal in the Chopra family. She said, "The family of Chopras na, they are very cool family. If you ever meet my family, hypothetically, you will see that they are actually a family of achievers. They get so busy with their work. Like even my eldest cousin is not married. Mimi Didi (Priyanka) is actually the first girl and the eldest girl to get married in our family. I have 14 cousins, only two are married. And all of us are in their 30s, nobody's married. So that's the kind of family we are!"
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anil Kapoor Reacts to 'Ageless' Memes, Nick Jonas Reveals His Favourite Wedding Moment
- TVS Young Media Racer Programme 2019: Attending The School of Speed
- Tanisha Mukerji Faces Racism During New York Trip, Says 'It Was Traumatic to Experience'
- 'Captain Marvel' Audiences Get The Ultimate Surprise From Brie Larson; Watch Video
- Taylor Prays in Quiet Apology After Passing Crowe's Century Mark
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results