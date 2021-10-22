Parineeti Chopra Birthday Special: Recent and Upcoming Movies of the Actress

Parineeti Chopra broke into the scene with being the most impressive part of the forgetful Ladies vs Ricky Bahl(2011). The actor’s first lead role was in her second film Ishaqzaade (2012), where her intense portrayal of a girl eloping for love in the heartless Hindi heartland, won her a National Film Award – Special Mention.

The actor since then has had a mixed career with a few good and recently, a series of bad films. While films like Hasee Toh Phasee and Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017) have attained a niche following, her other roles have been largely ordinary.

Wishing that her 31st birthday brings her some great fortunes, we look back at her recent roles and future films:

Parineeti has two great opportunities to make it big next year with Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. With big names like Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher to be a part of the film, ‘the family man’ Sooraj Barjatya’s next can give her a blockbuster.

Vanga’s last Kabir Singh (2019) despite being controversial did make good noise at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor will also be a part of this film along with the birthday girl Parineeti Chopra.

Meanwhile, the first part of 2021 has been disappointing for the star as only one of her three promising releases was able to make some mark. Pari had three big releases this year with The Girl on the Train, Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, and Saina.

With the Pandemic making it difficult for the film analysts to assess a film’s success as most films release on OTT platforms these days, The Girl on the Train was a disappointment by all standards.

The ambitious Saina too could not score a point as the critics were largely unhappy with the inconsistencies of the performance and the script. The Dibakar Banerjee directed Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar did see Chopra giving a stellar performance with her nuanced portrayal of the complex Sandeep.

With her last big blockbuster being Kesari (2019), the on-screen Saina needs to continue her form from her last film to make a strong comeback among the leading ladies of the Hindi film industry.

