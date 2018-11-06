English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parineeti Chopra: Blessed to Have Worked with Seniors Who Don’t Take Stardom Too Seriously
Parineeti Chopra says Akshay Kumar is a beautiful person who goes out of his way to make actresses and crew comfortable.
Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Namaste England.
Parineeti Chopra is currently busy shooting Kesari and she is thrilled about being paired opposite Akshay Kumar in the war drama.
Talking about her experience of working with Akshay for the first time, she told Hindustan Times, “He is as excited as any other actor on the set. He is happy to be there and he make that extra effort to make everyone around him comfortable. I can expect it from the newer boys, but he is a veteran and doesn’t really need to go out of his way to make actresses or crew comfortable and happy, yet he does. So, within the first few days you realise he is a beautiful person.”
Though she has previously starred alongside a hero considerably older than her (Ajay Devgn in Golmaal Again), but she’ll be romancing one for the first time and Parineeti is looking forward to it. “My biggest chunk of the shoot is going to be in December, that’s when I will know how it feels when I have to romance him,” she said.
Paineeti also said that filming with senior actors have always been enriching for her. Notably, other than Ajay, she has worked with Govinda in Kill Dill (2014), Anupam Kher in Dawat-e-Ishq (2014) and Manoj Joshi in Hasee Toh Phasee (2014).
“I’ve just been blessed that the kind of senior actors I’ve worked with are the kinds who really enjoy themselves on set, and they don’t take their stardom that seriously, whether it’s Ajay sir or Akshay sir or others,” she said.
