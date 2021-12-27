Parineeti Chopra Breaks Down After Hunarbaaz Contestant Shares His Story Of Struggle

Actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to appear on television as a judge of talent reality show Hunarbaaz- Desh ki Shaan. She will be judging the show with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and filmmaker Karan Johar. A promo of the upcoming show, recently shared on social media, features Parineeti bursting into tears while listening to a contestant’s struggle in Mumbai. She is seen crying inconsolably after the contestant shared his struggle story.

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan will be airing on Colors TV from January next year. The show will be hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The makers are yet to announce the premiere date but reports suggest that the show will start in the last week of January 2022. Ahead of the premiere of the show, the digital streaming partner of the show Voot has shared a promo of the upcoming episode. In the video, a contestant is seen performing daredevil stunts on a high pole with the song Ae Dil Hai Mushkil playing in the background.

After finishing his performance, the contestant spoke about his days of struggle in Mumbai. He said that he had no place to live and had to stay under a tree. He shared that he had a tough time earning his living.

“I would hope someone would give me food or someone to give me some money so that I could go back home,” the contestant said.

After listening to the contestant, Parineeti became emotional and burst into tears. While crying, she said when she comes across such people, it affects her. Karan Johar was seen consoling her.

Earlier on December 13, Parineeti shared a long note on her television debut. She said, “I am most comfortable on stage with a live audience and obsessed with meeting people and hearing their stories, so TV always felt like a natural fit.”

Parineeti will be seen next in a film titled Uunchai and she will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy’s Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

