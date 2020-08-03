Parineeti Chopra Calls Arjun Kapoor Her First Friend In the Industry: Will Always Be Special

Actors Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have been friends and frequent collaborators since the latter's debut Ishaqzaade. The two have also worked together in Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Parineeti, whose second film was Ishaqzaade, talked about their friendship over the years. Talking to Times of India, she said, “Arjun was my first friend in the industry. During the making of Ishaqzaade, I went through a very vulnerable time, and he was going through something very big in his personal life, too.”

Talking about how the two of them share a bond without being in touch regularly, Parineeti said, “We probably may not end up speaking to each other for three months, and then, I’ll call him one day, and we just start from where we left. It really shows that nothing has changed between us. We’ve done three different films together, and our friendship has only grown. We, too, have grown up as people. I think he’s grown up a lot, and I’ve grown up, too, at least, he tells me that all the time,” she shared.

Their upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was slated to release on March 20, 2020 but was postponed due to Coronavirus. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee.