Parineeti Chopra Calls Hair Dryer Her Saviour on Sets of Uunchai, Find Out Why

Sooraj Barjatya’s slice of life drama film ‘Uunchai’ has been soaring amid a slew of Box Office disappointments. The story, about three friends who undertake an emotional journey to the base camp of Mount Everest, has struck a chord with the viewers. Apart from bigwigs like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra. Sharing a glimpse from the frigid sets of the film, Parineeti Chopra showed her fans how she used to keep herself warm in that nippy environment.

On Thursday, the Ishaqzaade actress took to her Instagram handle to share a reel where she can be seen holding a hair dryer and pointing it inside her winter boots. She momentarily looks in the camera and says, “My saviour. I need this." Sporting a cozy blue jacket and a white cap with the lofty mountains in the backdrop, Parineeti braves the cold with a smile on her face. She wrote in the caption, “My saviour on the #Uunchai shoot. Proud to announce that everyone on set stole my trick. (cold face emoji). She used ‘Actors Secrets’, ‘Hair dryer’ and ‘Jugaad’ as hashtags.

\

Fans were quick to respond to her post. One of them wrote, “I have been using it since 2013." Another one commented, “Goshhh! Why didn’t I know this earlier?" Someone also said, “Hahaa! What a fab idea!"

Prior to Uunchai, Parineeti was seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s directorial Code Name: Tiranga, a spy action drama jointly produced by T-Series, Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar. It also starred Harrdy Sandhu and Sharad Kelkar. It told the story of A RAW agent, who is on a journey across many countries. As a spy, she is on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice.

