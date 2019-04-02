Parineeti Chopra Can't Have Enough of Sania Mirza's 'Adorable' Son, Wants to Keep Him Forever

Parineeti Chopra, who's basking in the success of her recently released film Kesari, is on cloud nine as now she's a 'khaala' to Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's son, Izhaan. On Monday, the actress took to social media to share an endearing picture of Izhaan.In the picture, Izhaan can be seen sitting comfortably in the lap of the Namaste England actress as he adorably nibbles the actress' hand. She wrote: "I’m a khaala now!!!! Izzu is edible and I want to eat him, but for now I’m allowing him to eat my hand." Floored by Izhaan's cuteness, Chopra asks Mirza if she can keep the kid with herself forever. "Can I keep this child foreverrrrrr." (sic)In response to the same, the ace badminton player shared a string of heart emojis in the comments section.On the work front, Parineeti has been roped in for Saina Nehwal biopic. Initially, the film was scheduled to go on floors with Shraddha Kapoor but due to scheduling conflicts, the latter had to opt out of the film.Shraddha is currently busy with the promotion of her action-thriller Saaho, which is all set to release in August this year. She has also been roped in for Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, which is expected to go on floors in a few months.