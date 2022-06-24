Parineeti Chopra Celebrates Post Red Carpet Appearance By Feasting on Pizza; See Pics

Parineeti Chopra recently shared snippets of her “post red-carpet protocol” which involves some very candid moments and pizza. On Friday, the actress posted several clicks from moments after the red carpet in which she is seen all dolled up in a stunning grey gown and is having a hearty chit-chat with her friends over a slice of pizza.

The first image shows Parineeti sitting down on the floor with a pizza slice in her hand. This is followed by the second picture which reveals the entire party, with each member holding a slice in hand. The slide also contains a clip of the Ishaqzaade actress and her friends, Namrata and Rakesh, having a conversation. Sharing the glimpse of her party, Parineeti, in the caption, wrote, “Lose your heels, hug, cuddle, laugh, and stuff your face with pizza after the red carpet. The only way I know!” She further tagged her friends in the caption. Take a look:

Since being shared, the picture has garnered almost 50,000 likes and counting. Fans and followers flocked to the comment section with all kinds of reactions to the collection of images and videos shared by the actor.

Costume designer, Tanya Ghavri, was one of the first ones to comment on the picture. She wrote, “Guffing pizza best,” and coupled her comment with a red heart emoji. One user wrote, “You are an extremely exceptional, completely beautiful, hot, attractive, and pleasant lady. Big fan always!” Rakul also shared a similar photo on her Instagram story and wrote: “Post red-carpet protocol.”

Parineeti, a day before sharing these images of the post red carpet scenes, shared another post on Instagram that shows her flaunting her off-shoulder, tulle detailed gown. In the caption, she mentioned how she spent “an amazing night,” “with the people of Dubai and Mid Day.” She added, “Thank you for acknowledging my performances in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl On The Train, and Saina. Thank you for making it a memorable one.”

Parineeti is gearing up for her next project Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

