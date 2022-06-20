Parineeti Chopra Collects Garbage From Ocean, Shares Video

Parineeti Chopra loves scuba diving and now, she has mixed her passion with an environmental cause. The actress was recently seen collecting garbage from the ocean. She has shared a video in which she has called for joining her in “creating ocean change”.

“Had fun diving, but also did an important Dive Against Debris. Join me in creating ocean change,” wrote Parineeti recently sharing a video of scuba diving on Instagram. In the video, the actress was seen picking facemasks, cans and bottles from the ocean and was disheartened to see the amount of garbage.

In May, Parineeti was announced the Brand ambassador of PADI, an organisation, which is working to clean the ocean. “We’re so excited to announce, Parineeti Chopra is our newest PADI AmbassaDiver!

PADI and Parineeti, hope to work together to create real ocean change,” PADI said in a social media post.

Parineeti shared the message and wrote, “So honoured to be announced PADI AmbassaDiver of India. Thanks, PADI – from fellow divers to becoming partners now, we’ve sure come a long way! INDIA – I welcome you to my underwater world. Come change your life, the way mine did. And here’s to a successful partnership and a lot more diving with you PADI! Let’s explore our oceans together and make them healthier too.”

Parineeti Chopra often takes out time from her busy schedule and goes scuba diving. On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Saina, which was based on the life of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Next, she will be seen in Uunchai co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani. The film will be directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

