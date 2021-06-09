Parineeti Chopra 'Didn't Shower for Two Days’ for a Sequence in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

We have often come across stories of our favourite Bollywood celebrities going out of the way to do justice to the on-screen characters played by them. Here, we have one such instance shared by actress Parineeti Chopra and it is from her recently released film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

In a conversation with Peeping Moon, Parineeti revealed that she didn’t shower for two days to shoot a sequence in the Dibakar Banerjee directorial. The scene, which took place at a mountain hut, demanded Parineeti in a disheveled look as her character in the film was coming to terms with a miscarriage. The actress also added that she slept in ‘filth’, and showed up to the set the next day unwashed.

“That whole sequence, we shot over two or three days in a hut. And as an actor — I really don’t know how people are going to react to this information — but I didn’t shower for two days, for that sequence," Parineeti was quoted as saying.

Parineeti added that during the shoot she wondered if she was overdoing it. But after watching the film, she realised that everything was worth it. The actress added that she is not a method actor but she wanted to portray the character with utmost reality. She wanted to carry the look of being totally “destroyed” without the help of makeup.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar hit the theatres on March 19. Later, it was rolled out on an OTT platform. Arjun Kapoor is seen opposite Parineeti in the film. The project also stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Jaideep Ahlawat in crucial roles.

Apart from this, Parineeti had two more releases this year - The Girl on the Train and Sania.

