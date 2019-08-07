Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Parineeti Chopra Draws Flack for Saying Beauty, Hair Commercials Compensate for Unequal Pay

As debate about how to close the gender wage gap continues, actress Parineeti Chopra says she doesn’t talk about it because she feels women make up for it by doing more endorsements than men.

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Parineeti Chopra Draws Flack for Saying Beauty, Hair Commercials Compensate for Unequal Pay
Image of Parineeti Chopra, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

There's been much discussion in recent years about gender pay parity in Bollywood. Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and other actresses have candidly spoken out about the wage gap that persists between men and women in the film industry.

As debate about how to close the gender wage gap continues, actress Parineeti Chopra says she doesn’t talk about it because she feels women make up for it by doing more endorsements than men.

During her appearance on Film Companion's Tapecast, where she was promoting her upcoming film Jabariya Jodi along with co-star Sidharth Malhotra, the actress said, “I always felt like I deserved a little bit more but I only got this much. But then we make it up with endorsements. Girls do a lot of endorsements so we kind of make it up. So that is why I never talk about it (pay parity) because the boys don’t do as many endorsements as girls. I hope I’m right. We do so many beauty commercials and hair commercials like so many brands and I think we kind of cover it up.”

At a time when actors-- both male and female-- around the world are making a stand for gender pay parity in the film industry, Parineeti's statement has come as a shock for many.

The actress has been facing severe criticism on social media, with a section of the Internet calling her "dumb".

One user wrote: "I can’t sympathise with her anymore. Blame it on her dumb behavior and her poor choice of films." Another said, "What a shallow understanding you have unlike ur(your) cousin Priyanka Chopra."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram