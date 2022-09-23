Parineeti Chopra Dreamt of ‘Being an Agent’, Says She’s Living Her Childhood Dream with Code Name Tiranga

Parineeti Chopra Dreamt of ‘Being an Agent’, Says She’s Living Her Childhood Dream with Code Name Tiraga

Parineeti Chopra has never starred in an espionage thriller before but that’s going to change soon. Her upcoming film with Punjabi pop star Harrdy Sandhu, titled Code Name: Tiranga, would showcase the Ishaqzaade actress attempting some high-octane action scenes. The teaser was released earlier this week. Parineeti Chopra, who has mostly appeared in romantic roles previously, is more than stoked for her first ever opportunity in an action film.

Speaking about the same, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress revealed, “As an actor, we are constantly blessed to have many firsts all through our career. I’m thrilled that in my 11th year in cinema I’m doing my first full blown action film and I’m ecstatic about the reaction that I have been getting for Code Name Tiranga’s teaser.”

Furthermore, Parineeti Chopra has given it all to fit herself in the mould of her character. It required her to push herself on a road that she hasn’t traversed before. She stated, “It is hugely encouraging for someone who has never dabbled in this genre. The teaser is just a glimpse of what to expect from the trailer and my performance on screen. I have pushed myself and my body for this intensely physically challenging film but I have thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it. I had always wanted to present myself in an entirely new way on screen with the action genre and I couldn’t have found a better film to do the same because it has allowed me to express freely and show audiences what I can do when presented with an opportunity like this.”

Interestingly enough, Parineeti plays an agent in the film and as a growing up kid, she always aspired to become an agent for the country. Thus, this project served a special purpose in her career. She expressed, “Talking about firsts, I also played an agent for the first time on screen. Growing up, I fantasized being an agent for my country and protecting it with all my heart. I used to carry a toy gun and pretend that I’m the best agent in service of India. So, I’m also getting to fulfil my childhood dream in Code Name Tiranga. I felt the same rush that I felt as a debutant while prepping for the film and on the set every single day because of this. I’m really happy that people are loving our teaser and I hope that they love our trailer too.”

‘Code Name: Tiranga’ is a story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also features Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Rajit Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar and Shishir Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 14.

