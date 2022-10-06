Parineeti Chopra Drops Ki Kariye Song From Code Name Tiranga, Fans Mesmerised By Harrdy Sandhu's Voice

The makers of Parineet Chopra starrer Code Name: Tiranga have dropped a new song from the film. The track titled “Ki Kariye” has already caught the Internet’s attention and is a feast for the eyes. Parineeti Chopra shared a glimpse of the song, shot in a scenic location in Turkey, on her Instagram.

The undeniable chemistry between Parineeti and Harrdy Sandhu is adding to the overall feel of the song. “Feel the warmth of First Love with Ki Kariye!” Parineeti wrote while posting glimpses of the song on Instagram. Composed by Jaidev Kumar, Ki Kariye features vocals by Sakshi Holkar and Harrdy Sandhu.

Speaking to the news agency, UNI, Sandhu said that he hopes the audience shows the same love and appreciation, they have been showering on him forever, to this movie and song too. He is certain this song will grow on people, and they will listen to it on a loop.

Instagram users are already liking the newly released track. They believe the song is definitely worth playing on repeat. “Repeat mode on. Harrdy Sandhu you’ve sung beautifully. So soothing,” read a comment.

“Such a beautiful song,” an Instagram user wrote followed by another comment, “Listening on loop.”

Meanwhile, a few are looking forward to witnessing Chopra’s singing skills once again. She had previously mesmerized her fans with songs like Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from Meri Pyaari Bindu and Teri Mitti from Kesari. A third user commented, “Such a beautiful song. Can’t wait to hear something in your voice, Parineeti Chopra”

Code Name: Tiranga is an espionage-thriller that features Parineeti in the role of a RAW agent who is out on a mission to save India from its enemies. The actress has dedicated her performance and the film to unsung heroes who risk their lives for the country. The film also features Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapoor, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty and others in key roles. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Code Name: Tiranga is set to hit the theatres on October 14.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here