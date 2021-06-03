Parineeti Chopra Engages in 'Heavy Lifting for Now, Cardio Can Weight'

Actress Parineeti Chopra seems to be giving a lot of attention to physical fitness lately. On Wednesday, the actress uploaded an Instagram video from the gym to give fans a glimpse of her workout regime, as she lifts weights.

“Heavylifting for now. Cardio can weight. #workingonmyform," she captioned the video.

The actress, who will soon be seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, had earlier said that she has started picking up projects that are strong content-wise in a wholesome manner.

“I have gravitated towards projects that have strong content because I realised that everyone around me, including me, was only watching films or shows that are landmark. So, why should anyone else see anything average," she had said.

The actress had three back to back releases in 2021. She was recently seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor. She also acted in the biographical sports film Saina based on badminton player Saina Nehwal. Apart from that, she was seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s The Girl on the Train which is based on a novel of the same name.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here