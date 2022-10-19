Parineeti Chopra Gives a Glimpse of Uunchai Cast Having a Gala Time, Calls Them 'Class of Cool'

Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Uunchai alongside several veteran actors. The actress has been sharing movie posters, glimpses and much more from the film on her social media handle. Parineeti Chopra recently shared a reel that showcased the film's cast in such a fun way that it's impossible to miss.

The video gives glimpses of the cast interacting with each other and shooting some scenes. In one instance you can also notice, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika doing a fashionable pose where they can be seen walking in style towards the camera. They are all seen wearing all-black outfits in the video. Along with this reel, Parineeti also penned a caption that read, “Class of cool. Here come 350 years of experience in a frame, together! #Uunchai”.

Take a look at Parineeti’s post below.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Fans have gone on to heap praises for the video shared by the actress. One of the users wrote, “Cannot wait for this film”. Another wrote, “You have literally raised the temperature with this video”. A third user wrote, “This is super cool. Have watched the video over and over again”. Some fans also commented with a heart, smiling face, and love-struck emojis.

The makers recently released the much-awaited trailer of Uunchai. The trailer shows four friends, played by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, and Boman Irani. Denzongpa’s character has only one ambition in life: to climb Mount Everest. But he dies before he can even fulfil his dream. His bereaved friends decide to carry out his dying wish and scatter his ashes on Everest, no matter how many storms they have to brave. Despite their advanced age and medical issues, the trio sets out for Everest base camp. We also get a glimpse of the three female leads, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika.

Bankrolled by Rajshri Productions in association with Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films, the film, Uunchai will hit theatres on November 11, 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here