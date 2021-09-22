Parineeti Chopra Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Maldives Vacay With Family

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently flew off to celebs’ most favourite travel destination, the Maldives, for a family vacation. It seems like the actress is having a gala time in the island country as she can be seen enjoying the blue waters of Maldives. She shared glimpses from her fam-jam on Instagram where she can be seen happily posing with her parents, Neena and Pawan Chopra, and her brother, Shivang Chopra. However, Parineeti’s brother Sahaj Chopra is missing. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Fam jam, took out our cam! "Missing you stupid boy, Sahaj Chopra."

Parineeti has also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram Stories giving a sneak peek into her dreamy vacation. In one of the pictures, the Chopra family can be seen enjoying a boat ride while in another picture, it looks like Parineei is getting ready to explore the blue ocean. In another snap, she can be seen basking in sun.

In another post, she can be seen posing in a multicoloured co-ord set as she enjoyed cycling amid some lush green locations.

The actress is back from her mini-vacay and was spotted at the airport with her family. She opted for a classic white tee teamed up with blue denim shorts and an oversized blazer to ace her airport look.

Parineeti was last seen in Saina, the biopic of former world Badminton champion Saina Nehwal. She played the lead character in the film. The film also featured Manav Kaul, Meghana Malik and Eshan Naqvi in lead roles.

Read: Parineeti Chopra Shares Glimpse of Her Massive Shoe Collection on Instagram, Sania Mirza is Jealous

The actress who made her Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade has spent almost a decade in the industry and has appeared in many hit movies like The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina, Hasee Toh Phasee, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Namaste England and Jabariya Jodi. Parineeti is yet to announce her next project.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here