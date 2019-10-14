Parineeti Chopra Gushes Over Nick Jonas Dancing to Her Song Khadke Glassy from Jabariya Jodi

It looks like Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra's company has turned husband Nick Jonas into a desi boy too! The singer-songwriter keeps sharing videos of him grooving to Hindi songs. Recently, he grooved to his sister-in-law Parineeti Chopra's song Khadke Glassy from Jabariya Jodi and the actress claimed that Nick did a fab job.

Sharing the video of Nick dancing on her Instagram, Parineeti said, "When Nickster does it better than Sid and I did in our film."

Priyanka Chopra also dropped in a comment and said, "Amazing! Haha." Nick has lately started sharing his head banging videos to Bollywood songs. Earlier, he had shared one on Kalank's song First Class and it looked like he was about to go on stage for a performance. Priyanka later revealed that Nick listens to Bollywood songs before going on stage at the Jonas Brothers concerts.

On Nick's 27th birthday, he danced to the song Hauli Hauli from De De Pyaar De with wife Priyanka.

Priyanka, who herself is a singer, was asked if a collaboration between the two was on the cards sometime soon. She said, "Oh God, I don't have the audacity to collaborate with him. I think he's like a musical prodigy. Whenever I sing in the car, like when my jam is on, and then he'll just look at me like that, I just get quiet."

Nick, meanwhile, has become a coach on The Voice Season 18, joining returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as well as host Carson Daly on the music competition series. Apart from being a solo artist, he has also got back with his brothers Kevin and Joe and are busy with their Happiness Begins tour.

