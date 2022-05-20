Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu Shoot At -12 Degress, Actress Reveals Latter Had to Also Wear Thin Clothes Like Her

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu is teaming up for a project and the duo has been shooting in high altitudes, and cold weather. In fact, Parineeti had posted several pictures and videos with her new co-star, and had also been advocating for ‘Thand Equality’. She has been asking male and female actors to be treated equally, and to be given equally warm clothes. Now, Parineeti has once again shared the experience of her shoot.

Taking to her Instagram, Parineeti Chopra revealed that she and Harrdy are currently shooting at a temperature of -12 degrees. At that temperature, Parineeti revealed, everything had frozen- from their drinking water to the director’s beard and the camera. Even the equipment to keep water warm had frozen. She can be seen wearing a padded jacket, as does Harrdy Sandhu. Captioning the video, she wrote, “-12°. My coldest shoot ever. The best part was my hero also had to wear a thin costume and feel cold with me. Justice for my #ThandEquality campaign..#MakeHerosAlsoFeelCold #CanHerosWearSarees? @harrdysandhu.” See the post here:

Harrdy Sandhu also shared the same post and captioned it as, “We were shooting at -12 degrees. One of my coldest shoots, wearing one of the thinnest shirts without any warmers or inners. Right there with @parineetichopra in her #ThandEqualityCampaign.”

Earlier as well, Parineeti had posted a similar video. She revealed that she had been shooting in the cold for three days and on the day when she posted the video, Harrdy too had been subjected to the cold without his jacket. She captioned the video as, “Why should only actresses feel cold?? Vote for thand equality. @harrdysandhu.”

The details about the project that Harrdy and Parineeti are working on have been kept under wraps. Fans have been waiting for the official announcement of the film.

