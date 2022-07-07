Actress Parineeti Chopra has hired a new stylist and the internet cannot stop gushing over him. Chopra recently posted a video of a young boy who helped her pick an outfit for an event.

The child who Chopra called her “Stylist” has a great sense of fashion and will soon be giving all the A-list Bollywood stylists a run for their jobs. Don’t believe us? Watch the video here:

The boy was seen choosing a black floral dress over a navy-blue dress for the star and even suggested her to opt for pink stilettos to go with the dress.

Chopra’s instagram Reel suggests that this adorable little boy is her friend Namrata’s child.

It seems like she does trust her new stylist’s fashion instincts as she dawned the outfit chosen by him to an event in Dubai and shared pictures of the look.

Chopra’s Instagram caption read, “An amazing night spent with the people of Dubai and Mid day. Thankyou for acknowledging my performances in Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl on the Train and Saina. Thankyou for making it a memorable one!”

Meanwhile, Parineeti’s fans are super thrilled and excited to see her in ‘Chamkila’ opposite the charismatic Diljit Dosanjh which is being directed by Tamasha director Imtiaz Ali.

Chopra will also be seen in Sooraj R. Barjatya directed ‘Uunchai’ which will be featuring a stellar star cast including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher.

Even though not a lot has been revealed, we know it for a fact that our favourite Ishaqzaade girl is going to be a part of ‘Animal’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

