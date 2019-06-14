Still Learning How to Play Badminton, Says Parineeti Chopra on Saina Nehwal Biopic

Actress Parineeti Chopra has not started shooting for Saina yet and says she is still learning how to play badminton.

Parineeti on Thursday said that the shooting for the biopic will commence in October. "Hi everyone, we have not started the shoot of Saina yet. I am still learning how to play Badminton! We will start in October once I get better at it! Four months to go," she tweeted. Parineeti replaced actress Shraddha Kapoor in the Saina Nehwal biopic, which is being directed by Amole Gupte.

She will next be seen in Jabariya Jodi along with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The film is scheduled for release on August 2. Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi is based on 'Pakadwa Vivah' (forced marriage), which was once rampant in Bihar.

Parineeti will also be seen as an alcoholic divorcee in the Hindi remake of the 2016 American mystery thriller The Girl on the Train. Based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 debut novel of the same name, the original had Emily Blunt in the lead role. The Hindi remake will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who has previously helmed TE3N, starring Amitabh Bachchan, and will be produced by Reliance Entertainment.

(With News18 inputs)

Follow @News18Movies for more.