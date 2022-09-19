Parineeti Chopra Holds a Gun, Romances Harrdy Sandhu In Code Name: Tiranga First Look; Check Here

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu will soon be seen together in the film titled Code Name: Tiranga. On Monday, the Saina actress took to her social media handles and dropped the first posters of the movie. In the first picture, Parineeti can be seen holding a gun as she closes her eyes and indulges in deep thought. In another poster, she can be seen romancing Harrdy Sandhu in the backdrop of what looks like a war.

Sharing the posters, Parineeti wrote, “NATION. LOVE. SACRIFICE. #CodeNameTiranga Excited to be collaborating my fav punjabi boii @harrdysandhu on this one (sic).” Harrdy Sandhu also shared the same posters on his Instagram handle.

Since May this year, Chopra and Sandhu have shared a slew of behind-the-scenes videos and photos of the project that saw them filming in extremely cold conditions. While sharing one BTS clip, the Punjabi singer had written, “We were shooting at -12 degrees. One of my coldest shoots, wearing one of the thinnest shirts without any warmers or inners.”

An espionage action thriller, ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ is a story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice. In the film, Parineeti Chopra will be playing a RAW agent who is on an exhilarating journey across many countries. On the other hand, Harrdy Sandhu will essay the role of an established and sought-after singer. Besides Parineeti and Harrdy, the film will also bring together seasoned actors like Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.

Looking forward to his next to hit the big screens, director Ribhu Dasgupta said, “I am glad to announce my next film ‘Code Name: Tiranga’; set to release in cinemas this 14th October. I hope the audiences enjoy this action entertainer which talks about a soldier’s sacrifice in the line of duty for her nation.”

‘Code Name: Tiranga’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar and Vivek B. Agrawal. The film will hit the big screens on 14th October 2022.

