Parineeti Chopra: I Didn’t Know What Failure Was Until Daawat-e-Ishq

Parineeti Chopra talks about handling failure, juggling multiple projects and her love for travel.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2018, 9:44 AM IST
Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namaste England. (Image: Instagram/ Parineeti Chopra)
Her latest outing, Namaste England, may have failed to impress audiences and critics but Parineeti Chopra has several interesting films in the line-up to stay upbeat. There’s Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Anurag Singh’s Kesari and Prashant Singh’s Jabariya Jodi.

The Ishaqzaade actor, who turned 30 on Monday, says she didn’t understand failure until her Daawat-e-Ishq, in which she starred alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, bombed at the box office. “When I started out, I didn’t even know what failure was till I saw my first loss in Daawat-e-Ishq (2014) and everything felt so negative. But, everybody used to say ‘Don’t worry, the tide turns for every actor’. And Golmaal came and made enough money for four of my films (laughs). So, you have to be patient. Bad times are going to be tough but you have to wait for good times,” she told Hindustan Times.

Currently juggling multiple projects together, Parineeti calls acting “a very emotionally draining profession.” “You are constantly fighting your actual emotion inside or the stresses in your life. There’s a reason we’ve to have our phones all the time because we are doing 100 things at one time, but there’s nothing more important than our films,” she said.

The Meri Pyaari Bindu actor therefore travels every chance she gets. “Travel actually is my biggest passion. I need to be out of the city and country, every month or two for at least three-four days for me to comeback recharged, otherwise I don’t know what I am working for,” she said.

“I don’t have any kids or husband to take care of right now, so I like to pamper myself with good holidays and I’ll do that. My managers hate me for this, but my days are my days,” she added.

