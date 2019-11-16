Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Parineeti Chopra Injured While Training for Saina Nehwal Biopic, Posts Pic

Parineeti Chopra is busy shooting for her upcoming film, which is a biopic on Saina Nehwal. On Friday, Parineeti posted a picture of herself, which showed she has suffered an injury in her neck during the shoot.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 16, 2019, 12:40 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra Injured While Training for Saina Nehwal Biopic, Posts Pic
Parineeti Chopra is busy shooting for her upcoming film, which is a biopic on Saina Nehwal. On Friday, Parineeti posted a picture of herself, which showed she has suffered an injury in her neck during the shoot.

Parineeti Chopra is busy shooting for her upcoming film, which is a biopic on Saina Nehwal. The actress is doing all the rigorous activities including gymming, practising in net among others to get into the shoes of Saina Nehwal for the film.

On Friday, Parineeti posted a picture of herself, which showed she has suffered an injury in her neck during the shoot. In the picture shared by the Daawat-e-Ishq actress, a blue neck bandage is seen stuck to her back and running behind her ears. She is seen seated on a floor after the injury.

The actress wrote, "Dude. Me and the entire team of Saina have been taking so much care that I shouldn't get an injury, but s**t happens! Will rest it as much as I can before I can start playing badminton again. #SainaNehwalBiopic." Saina Nehwal quickly commented on the picture shared by Parineeti and wished her for an early recovery.

It was just on Thursday that Parineeti took to social media sharing that she will start shooting for Saina Nehwal biopic in another 30 days. Parineeti wrote, "30 more days to be her ... and live her!! #SainaNehwalBiopic @nehwalsaina."

Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra, has been quite active on social media, sharing pictures from her training sessions for the upcoming film.

Here are some other pictures from her training sessions for the Saina Nehwal biopic.

Parineeti Chopra was picked for the role of Saina Nehwal after Shraddha Kapoor opted out of it due her date issues and back-to-back projects.

