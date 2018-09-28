English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parineeti Chopra is a Stunning Pool Baby in Filmfare’s New Cover. See Pics
Check out all the images of Parineeti Chopra’s latest photoshoot with Filmfare.
Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Vipul Shah’s Namaste England, which releases on October 19.
Loading...
Ever since she has lost weight, Parineeti Chopra has been flaunting her leaner, fitter body. The 29-year-old features on the cover of Filmfare magazine’s October issue and how!
For the cover, Parineeti poses in a black swimsuit, statement earrings tanned body and tousled hair, upping the heat quotient.
Filmfare has been sharing images of Parineeti’s photoshoot in Maldives on its Instagram and the Ishaqzaade actor looks stunning in all of them.
In one, she is posing in a white halter-neck monokini reminiscent of the 90s style, with clear blue waters in the background.
In another, she is floating mid-water in a high-waisted hot red two-piece.
Check out the images from her photoshoot for Filmfare here:
Though her pictures have largely been received well, several social media users have slammed her for excessive use of photoshop.
Interestingly, Parineeti had visited Maldives in August and had shared some envy-fuelling images on her Instagram.
On the professional front, Parineeti has her plate too full. She has been filming in Lucknow for Jabariya Jodi, in which she stars opposite her Hasee Toh Phasee co-actor Sidharth Malhotra.
She is also busy promoting Vipul Shah’s Namaste England, her upcoming film with Arjun Kapoor. The sequel to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer 2007 super-hit film Namastey London, it is slated to release on October 19.
Parineeti also has Karan Johar’s Kesari and Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
For the cover, Parineeti poses in a black swimsuit, statement earrings tanned body and tousled hair, upping the heat quotient.
Filmfare has been sharing images of Parineeti’s photoshoot in Maldives on its Instagram and the Ishaqzaade actor looks stunning in all of them.
In one, she is posing in a white halter-neck monokini reminiscent of the 90s style, with clear blue waters in the background.
In another, she is floating mid-water in a high-waisted hot red two-piece.
Check out the images from her photoshoot for Filmfare here:
Though her pictures have largely been received well, several social media users have slammed her for excessive use of photoshop.
Interestingly, Parineeti had visited Maldives in August and had shared some envy-fuelling images on her Instagram.
On the professional front, Parineeti has her plate too full. She has been filming in Lucknow for Jabariya Jodi, in which she stars opposite her Hasee Toh Phasee co-actor Sidharth Malhotra.
She is also busy promoting Vipul Shah’s Namaste England, her upcoming film with Arjun Kapoor. The sequel to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer 2007 super-hit film Namastey London, it is slated to release on October 19.
Parineeti also has Karan Johar’s Kesari and Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pataakha Movie Review: Vishal Bhardwaj Film's Power Rings on So Many Levels
- New Look ATK Hope Experienced Steve Coppell Can Lead Them to Third Title
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 12 Written Updates: Anup Jalota Flirts With Roshmi-Kriti While Sreesanth Bowls to Decide New Captains
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
- Renault Lodgy Gets Zero Star in Global NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating, Company Issues Clarification
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...