Parineeti Chopra is a Stunning Pool Baby in Filmfare’s New Cover. See Pics

Ever since she has lost weight, Parineeti Chopra has been flaunting her leaner, fitter body. The 29-year-old features on the cover of Filmfare magazine’s October issue and how!For the cover, Parineeti poses in a black swimsuit, statement earrings tanned body and tousled hair, upping the heat quotient.Filmfare has been sharing images of Parineeti’s photoshoot in Maldives on its Instagram and the Ishaqzaade actor looks stunning in all of them.In one, she is posing in a white halter-neck monokini reminiscent of the 90s style, with clear blue waters in the background.In another, she is floating mid-water in a high-waisted hot red two-piece.Check out the images from her photoshoot for Filmfare here:Though her pictures have largely been received well, several social media users have slammed her for excessive use of photoshop.Interestingly, Parineeti had visited Maldives in August and had shared some envy-fuelling images on her Instagram.On the professional front, Parineeti has her plate too full. She has been filming in Lucknow for Jabariya Jodi, in which she stars opposite her Hasee Toh Phasee co-actor Sidharth Malhotra.She is also busy promoting Vipul Shah’s Namaste England, her upcoming film with Arjun Kapoor. The sequel to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer 2007 super-hit film Namastey London, it is slated to release on October 19.Parineeti also has Karan Johar’s Kesari and Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.