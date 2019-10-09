Take the pledge to vote

Parineeti Chopra is All Set to Step into the Shoes of Saina Nehwal, Shoot Begins Soon

The 30-year-old actress has just wrapped up shooting for Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Girl On The Train.

IANS

Updated:October 9, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra is All Set to Step into the Shoes of Saina Nehwal, Shoot Begins Soon
Badminton training is on full swing for Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who says the biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal will soon begin shooting.

Parineeti on Tuesday took to her social media, where she shared a photograph of herself from her practice sessions.

"Getting there... shoot begins SOOOON! #SainaNehwalBiopic," Parineeti captioned it. The actress looked fit and ready.

Getting there ... shoot begins SOOOON! #SainaNehwalBiopic

The 30-year-old actress has just wrapped up shooting for Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Girl On The Train, based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins. The psychological thriller is produced by Reliance Entertainment.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
