Parineeti Chopra is All Set to Step into the Shoes of Saina Nehwal, Shoot Begins Soon

Badminton training is on full swing for Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who says the biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal will soon begin shooting.

Parineeti on Tuesday took to her social media, where she shared a photograph of herself from her practice sessions.

"Getting there... shoot begins SOOOON! #SainaNehwalBiopic," Parineeti captioned it. The actress looked fit and ready.

The 30-year-old actress has just wrapped up shooting for Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Girl On The Train, based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins. The psychological thriller is produced by Reliance Entertainment.

