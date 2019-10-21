Take the pledge to vote

Parineeti Chopra is Leaving No Stone Unturned to Ace Badminton for Saina Nehwal Biopic

Parineeti Chopra is all set to essay the role of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal for her biopic.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 21, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
Ever since Shraddha Kapoor backed out of Saina Nehwal’s biopic, actress Parineeti Chopra has not only agreed to the movie but is also working hard to give her best to the biopic. The first sports-movie for the actress, Saina Nehwal’s biopic is being produced by Bhushan Kumar.

As reported by Bangalore Mirror, the makers of the Amole Gupte directorial have planned a flexible schedule for the actress. Therefore, whenever she has time, she continues to practice. “After every third day or so, there’s a break in the shoot so Parineeti can keep her game up. It’s important for her to be able to play badminton convincingly on screen,” the portal quoted the source as saying.

The source also added that the makers are busy shooting other parts of the movie, which include Saina’s interactions with other characters, including her parents, friends and the media. The director, Amole Gupte, told the tabloid, “Yes, we’ve planned our schedule in a way that Parineeti has adequate time to practise regularly. It is tough, but she is giving it her all. There is some time before we shoot the matches. She will continue practicing till then.”

He added, “As a filmmaker, it is my job to ensure that she has enough time to train so she can perform to her optimum.”

Reportedly, the actress has been prepping to play the Olympian for six months now. She is being trained by coach Eshan Naqvi, who even travelled to London with her.

