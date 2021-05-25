Parineeti Chopra Is Making Right Choices and Should Get a Payback

Parineeti Chopra has been doing a film or two since 2011. Some of these were successful, but almost all of them contributed nothing to the established image of a bubbly, girl next door actress. Last year, she didn’t have any release. But ten years since her first film—Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl—Parineeti seems desperate for an image change.

She has had three releases in 2021-Girl on the Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar released in cinema halls in March but the coronavirus pandemic didn’t allow it a smooth run. It’s now released on Amazon Prime Video. It forces the audience to sit up and take notice of Parineeti’s evolution as an actor. There is no burden of looking cute or doing things just for the sake of some whistles, and what an opportunity it turned out to be for her.

It seems the break of an entire year has gone in her favour. She is experimenting with her characters and breaking the good old Bollywood image shackles.

In Girl on the Train, she played a psychologically disturbed character who was probably more mature than how she looks. It was challenging, all the more because the mainstream Hindi film industry wants you to keep projecting a certain image. Parting ways might hamper your chances with big production houses.

When News18 had talked to her before the release of Girl on the Train, she said, “I am glad that the makers thought I could do something different than what they have seen of me on screen. This doesn’t usually happen with actors because they have been seen in different roles. I wanted people to see a new side of me. I wanted to shock them.”

The move paid off but it wasn’t exactly a gamble because Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar demonstrated that she has probably drifted towards more meaningful roles. Towards characters that actually have something to communicate!

It’s a crucial juncture for her career and making right choices would only add shine to her filmography.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here