Parineeti Chopra 'Looking Up' After Long Time as Fans Praise Her Recent Performances

Parineeti Chopra was waiting for the release of her film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in March 2020. However, as the Covid-19 pandemic hit India, theaters across the country got shut. She had no releases last year even as many movies shifted to digital platforms.

However, in 2021, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Saina were released theatrically back-to-back in March. While The Girl on the Train was released on a digital platform.

Now, the actress has thanked fans for appreciating her work in all three films. Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old posted a couple of snaps of her looking at the sky while soaking in the sun. Parineeti said she is "looking up and forward into the future" after a long time, and credited her supporters for this.

Her fans rushed to show their support to Parineeti. One of the comments read, "No! You did it! You worked so hard and it's paying off now. Giving a big pat on your back and I think you should give yourself a pat too."

Very early in her career, Parineeti gave the box office hit Ishaqzaade in 2012, and then Shuddh Desi Romance. However, the actress couldn't capitalise on the good start. Daawat-e-Ishq and Kill Dill in 2014 failed to win people's hearts. However, getting the love of fans and critics for her roles in Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has certainly boosted Parineeti's confidence.

The actress will be next seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Bobby Deol in a crucial role.

Speaking about the film, Parineeti told Deccan Herald, “It is a huge honour to be a part of a film with Anil Kapoor sir and Ranbir. These are actors I've enjoyed watching and respect immensely in personal capacity. For me, working in Animal will be months of learning school.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here