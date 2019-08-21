Parineeti Chopra Looks Dishevelled And Bloodied in 'The Girl On The Train' First Look

Parineeti Chopra, who is currently shooting in London for the Hindi adaptation of The Girl On The Train, unveiled her first look from the film. The actress revealed her looks via social media.

The Girl On The Train revolves around a woman, originally played by Hollywood star Emily Blunt, whose observations of a married couple on her daily commute take a sudden, deadly turn when she sees something not quite right. The film is based on Paula Hawkins' novel by the same name.

"Something I’ve never done before. And the most difficult character I have ever played in my life," Parineeti captioned the images that show her dishevelled and bloodied as she shot scenes for the upcoming mystery thriller.

The Hindi remake is being helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta and will also star Aditi Rao Haydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwari and Vishakh Vadgama in pivotal roles.

"I want to do roles that audiences haven't seen me in before and ones that require a lot of prep and homework, which is why The Girl On The Train really worked for me. The character is an alcoholic and a victim of abuse, and I haven't explored anything like her on screen before," Parineeti said at the time of the announcement of the project.

Parineeti also has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Saina Nehwal's biopic in her kitty.

