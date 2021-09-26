Parineeti Chopra Makes Most of Her Maldives Vacay in Yellow Swimsuit, Preps for Scuba Diving

After the release of her three films earlier this year- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina and The Girl On The Train, actress Parineeti Chopra has been in total vacay mode, travelling the world. After Europe, she is in the Maldives with her family. She treated her Insta fam with a stunning picture of herself in a yellow swimsuit as she floated in pool waters.

Parineeti Chopra Raises Temperature In Red Bikini During Maldives Vacation, See Her Sexy Pictures

In another post, she shared with the fans that she will be on a scuba diving trip and living on a bot for 14 days like pros do. She posted a picture of herself in a scuba suit and wrote, “Verified

For the next 7 days, Shivang and I are gonna live on a boat; doing what we love the most - scuba diving. There are 14 other shark chasers here. The phone network is really weak, but I’ll try taking you on the ride with me .. Wish us luck (sic)!"

Here’s a video that Parineeti shared from her boat while heading for scuba sessions.

A fan recently asked her, “When are you announcing the next film? We’ve been waiting since March when you said next week." Replying to her fan, the actor disclosed that she had been shooting ‘quietly’ during the pandemic.

“There are so many factors involved in announcing a film! I’ll just say this- I have been shooting during the pandemic (quietly), so trust me, a couple of announcements will come soon. Thank you for the love."

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

