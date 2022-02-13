Parineeti Chopra, Mithun Chakraborty Are Two Big Time Foodies In This Funny BTS Video From Hunarbaaz; Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty are two big time foodies and the latest video on the Ishaqzaade actress’ official Instagram handle is a proof. Parineeti who is a judge on reality tv show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, along with Mithun da, Karan Johar and Kirron Kher, on Sunday treated her fans to a funny video that compiled of BTS shots of discussing about food and binging on their favourite delicacies.

The Hasee Toh Phasee actress took to the photo-and-video-sharing platform on Sunday and shared a goofy video. The clip starts with show’s host Bharti Singh asking Mithun da if he would like to have pani puris. To which he immediately replies by saying, “Lao Lao, Pani Puri or Bhel Puri?” The next shot sees Mithun da inviting Bharti as he apparently found something to eat. As soon as Bharti walks to the judges and grabs a bite, she discusses about ‘gobhi ke parathe’, with dada, and Parineeti reacts within a second saying, “Where?Even I want Gobhi Ke Parathey.”

She then cracks a deal with Bharti, as Bharti agrees to bring the parathe while Parineeti says she will bring special pickle from Ambala. The next few frames are Mithun da binging on different food items in between the shoot, and even walking up to a big plate filled of food items and choosing for his favourite. The video also sees Parineeti offering a box full of nuts to the Disco Dancer actor and advising that he must have them once in morning and night only.

However, in the next few shots, the Mard actor is seen binging on the nuts more often. By the looks of the video, it is quite evident that Parineeti and Mithun da are both big time foodies and they love to binge of some scrumptious delicacies.

Check the video below:

The Saina actress jokingly wrote in the caption, “ Dada and my hunr…”

While scores of fans chimed into the comments section and dropped red heart emoticons, fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s comment stole the limelight. He quipped writing, “Next time you are over dinner I am feeding you parathas and not gluten free pasta, “and added heart eyes and laughing emoticons.

On the professional front, Parineeti will be seen next in films like Uunchai with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

