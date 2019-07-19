Parineeti Chopra, Nick Jonas Celebrate Priyanka Chopra's Birthday at a Beachside Bash in Miami

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday in style in Miami at a beachside party, with her husband Nick Jonas, cousin Parineeti Chopra and other members of the family. Priyanka, who turned 37 on July 18, wore a gorgeous sequinned dress for the glamorous bash. Nick and Parineeti shared glimpses from Priyanka's birthday bash on Instagram and it looks like one big shindig.

Fan clubs of Priyanka have been enthusiastically sharing videos from the celebration, which also seemed to include a concert with hundreds in attendance. The actress' mother Madhu Chopra can also be seen in the videos. Take a look:

On Friday morning, Parineeti wished Priyanka with a photo from inside a Miami club and wrote, "In Miami with the birthday gurl! Happy b'day, Mimi didi. There is never gonna be another one like you - actress or sister."

Nick Jonas had the sweetest wish for his wife. "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday," the Jonas Brothers member wrote on his Instagram page. Alongside, he also posted photos of Priyanka wearing a pastel pink saree. The pictures are from his brother and bandmate Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second wedding in France last month.

The 26-year-old singer also took to his Instagram stories to share a video of the actress twirling around in her sparkling red dress along with a lipstick shaped handbag. In the video, Priyanka can be seen dancing to Jonas Brothers' 2008 track Burnin' Up.

