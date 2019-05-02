Take the pledge to vote

Parineeti Chopra on Arjun Kapoor: Don't Know If He is Getting Married?

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are close friends. They have worked in Ishaqzaade and Namaste England together.

IANS

Updated:May 2, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
Actress Parineeti Chopra says it is difficult to find a true friend in Bollywood, and she is glad that she found one in actor Arjun Kapoor.

The actress opened up about her equation with Arjun in an episode of Voot's "Feet Up with the Stars Season 2", read a statement.

"We have a love-hate relationship," Parineeti said when asked about her relationship with Arjun.

"It is difficult to find a true friend in Bollywood and he is definitely one," she added.

On her off-screen chemistry with him, Parineeti said: "I don't mind giving him my phone to take my picture but all I find in the gallery is 50-plus selfies and all Arjun's."

After working with Arjun in "Ishaqzaade" and "Namaste England", Parineeti shares a close bond with him. They will also be seen together in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar".

Is she aware about Arjun's rumoured wedding with Malaika Arora?

"I don't know if he is getting married," she said.

On the film front, Parineeti will be seen in the Hindi remake of the American film "The Girl On The Train", "Jabariya Jodi" and the Saina Nehwal biopic.

