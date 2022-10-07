Parineeti Chopra On Code Name Tiranga: ‘Dedicated to All the Unsung Protectors of India’

Parineeti Chopra has never starred in an espionage thriller before but that’s going to change soon as her upcoming film with Punjabi Pop Star Harrdy Sandhu titled Code Name Tiranga would showcase the Ishaqzaade actress attempting some high-octane scenes. Now in her recent interactions with the media, Parineeti has claimed that Code Name Tiranga is an ode to the relentless and brave protectors of the country.

While speaking with ANI, the Sandeep Pinky Farar actress revealed that she has always been star-struck by bravehearts of the country who go to extreme lengths to protect the sovereignty of the country. She shared, “Code Name Tiranga is dedicated to all the unsung protectors of India like our brave soldiers, our daredevil agents and every single person who have sacrificed everything to protect our country! I have always been fascinated by such people all my life.”

Parineeti also expressed why Code Name: Tiranga is a special film for her, “So, for me, to be doing a film in which I pay tribute to these warriors of our nation is a matter of great pride and honour. Their lives have inspired us to be better human beings and we are all indebted to them for their courage and valour that has saved our country countless times,” she said.

Disclosing that she learnt a special kind of hand-to-hand combat training for the film, Parineeti elaborated on how difficult it was for her to play a unique character. She shared, “One of the key action techniques of an agent is hand-to-hand combat, so I learnt Krav Maga a form of martial arts for a total of 3 months to get my action sequences right. It is a very physically and mentally demanding form of martial arts as it’s not only just movements but it also needs a lot of mental awareness of the surroundings one is in which is what exactly an agent needs to do on a mission. Most of my fight sequences were against men who were a lot taller than me like the stunt men and co-actor Sharad Kelkar and sometimes the fight sequences would require them to fight with their full body weight.”

‘Code Name: Tiranga’ is a story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also features Harrdy Sandhu, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Rajit Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar and Shishir Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 14.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here