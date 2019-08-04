Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Parineeti Chopra on Dowry: It's Shameful to Put a price on a Girl

Even though dowry is illegal in India since 1961, it is still prevalent, and actress Parineeti Chopra is shocked at how Indian families consider it a "gift".

IANS

Updated:August 4, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Parineeti Chopra on Dowry: It's Shameful to Put a price on a Girl
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Even though dowry is illegal in India since 1961, it is still prevalent, and actress Parineeti Chopra is shocked at how Indian families consider it a "gift".

"Everyone knows that dowry is illegal and immoral but they practice it. What makes me angry is that people have renamed it 'gift' so that it sounds good. Dowry simply means that you are putting a price on the girl and buying her.

"We call ourselves modern but then what are we doing? To look superior, we are asking the girls' families for money and luxurious things. It is the unfortunate scenario of our country," Parineeti told IANS, while promoting her forthcoming film "Jabariya Jodi".

A direct outcome of the dowry menace is another crime -- the practice of abducting eligible bachelors and forcing them to marry girls, mostly at gunpoint. This crime, known as "pakadwa vivah" (forced marriage), is rampant in Bihar for years. Often, such forced marriage happens because the family of the groom in question demands a hefty dowry.

"Jabariya Jodi" is a lighthearted drama centred on the concept of "pakadwa vivah".

"Although ‘pakadwa vivah' is an anti-dowry practice, it is wrong. You cannot just kidnap someone and force them to get married. However, if there is no demand of dowry, there will be no ‘pakdwa vivah'. I request people to stop putting a price on girl's life," Parineeti said.

Apart from "Jabariya Jodi", Parineeti has two major films in her kitty. She will be seen in ace shuttler Saina Nehwal's biopic and the Hindi remake of "The Girl On The Train".

Talking about the Saina biopic, Parineeti said that it is one of her most challenging roles ever.

"It's really difficult to play somebody who is respected globally. I know there will be comparisons, and I am prepared for that. I want to do justice while portraying Saina because she has achieved a lot in her life. I want to make everyone feel proud," she said, adding: "For this role, I had to come out of my comfort zone. No one would have thought that I will play a sportsperson in my life, but here I am. There are multiple challenges. I hope I conquer them all," Parineeti added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram