Parineeti Chopra on Facing Sexism: Contractors Working on My Home Won’t Talk to Me Properly

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who was seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, shared her own real life struggle with sexism. She said that the contractors working on her home won’t listen to her as she is a woman.

“This film is uniquely written. People have become so immune to the patriarchy that they don’t even think about it. Women in India face this every day. When I’m getting my house renovated, the contractors don’t talk to me properly because I’m a woman. They ask if there’s someone else at home they can talk to. I say, ‘No, I bought this house, I’ve made the payments. It’s mine so I will choose the tiles.’ When I tell them to talk to me, they refuse. This film has a lot of similarities to my personal life," the actress told Film Companion.

She also revealed her favorite scene from the Dibakar Banerjee’s film. “My favourite scene is the ‘paratha achaar’ one in which all the men are seated while the women are standing. Neena Gupta’s character is also standing. She’s so used to the patriarchy that she’ll never ask Arjun’s character to pass the pickle, but she’ll ask me why I’m seated. While shooting this scene, I was reminded of the small town I grew up in, where the women weren’t allowed to eat till the men went to sleep. They couldn’t eat while the men were still seated at the dining table."

Parineeti has had back-to-back three releases this year, starting from The Girl on the Train on Netflix, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and sports biopic Saina in theatres.

