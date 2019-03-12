LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Parineeti Chopra on 'Kesari': People Might Say My Role is Too Small But It Doesn't Bother Me

'Kesari' revolves around the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans.

IANS

Updated:March 12, 2019, 7:43 AM IST
Parineeti Chopra on 'Kesari': People Might Say My Role is Too Small But It Doesn't Bother Me
Image courtesy: Parineeti Chopra/ Twitter
Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for the release of Kesari, said her forthcoming film is a cool love story woven into a story of battle.

Kesari revolves around the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans.

Chopra was interacting with the media here on Monday to promote the film.

Chopra plays wife of Akshay Kumar in the film. Talking about her character in the film, she said: "Everybody knows 'Kesari' is about the Battle of Saragarhi. It's a boys film, but at very crucial and emotional moments of the film, character of Akshay Kumar thinks about his dead wife (played by me). It's very cool love story that is woven into the story of battle. I have a very small role in the film, but it is one of those films that I wanted to be a part of."

Chopra said she didn't think about her screen time in Kesari. "It was one of those films where I didn't think about what is my screen-time. After release of the film, people will think my role is too small, but it will not bother me. There is also one beautiful romantic song of mine in the film, which is going to be released in three days. Because of these two things, I decided to do the film."

Kesari is an action-war film, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Dharma Productions, it is scheduled for release on March 21.

