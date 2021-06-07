Parineeti Chopra Opens Up About Being in a 'Constant State of Dissatisfaction' With Previous Films

Actress Parineeti Chopra has been receiving critical acclaim for her performances in her latest films, Saina, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and The Girl on the Train. However, in a recent interview, Parineeti revealed that she was once unhappy with the work she was doing and knew that she was in a bad film in many occasions.

Talking to Times of India, she said, “Many scenes in many films in the last five years. I was very unhappy with the work I was doing. I had faith in myself but the filmmakers just wouldn’t offer me the parts I was yearning for. I was signing films half-heartedly. I was in a constant state of dissatisfaction. I will be forever indebted to three directors-Amol Gupte (Saina), Dibakar Banerjee (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), and Ribhu Dasgupta (The Girl On The Train).”

When asked if she asked the directors to modify those scenes, the actress said there hasn’t been a two-way communication with the makers. She added that on many occasions, she went home unhappy.

The actress also recently posted a series of pictures thanking fans for their support for her films. “After a long time, I am looking up and forward into the future. You guys gave me that. Thankyou #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar #TheGirlOnTheTrain #Saina," she wrote.

The actress will be next seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Bobby Deol in a crucial role.

