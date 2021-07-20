Parineeti Chopra Overjoyed to Find Indian Food in London, See Pics

Actress Parineeti Chopra has not been to India since March and like most of us would, she too is missing ‘ghar ka khana’. Recently the actress managed to get Indian food at a restaurant in London and was overjoyed at getting to eat Indian food including dal, paneer, naan, and pulao. She shared her happiness with her Instagram family by sharing a series of pictures from the restaurant. In the caption of her post she has also thanked the eatery for making her feel home.

In the first two pictures of the carousel the actress is smiling wide as she poses with the food. She is wearing a simple round neck light blue t-shirt which she has teamed up with a smart watch. In the subsequent pictures one can see all the items that the diva had ordered to satiate her Indian food cravings. One photo in the series is a blur. It is safe to assume that Parineeti would have moved while she was being clicked and that is how her hand in the hair moment got captured. The last image in the post is of the ceiling lamps of the restaurant.

Actor Anumpam Kher and her brother Shivang Chopra also reacted to the post. Shivang wrote, “Smiling looking at me?" Replying to her brother Parineeti said, “Smiling due to the absence".

Parineeti also shared pictures of restaurant in her Instagram Stories. In one of the Stories, she posted a photo of food on her table and captioned it as ‘The best Indian food in London’.

In another Instagram Stories she has shared a short selfie video through which she has informed her virtual family that she also had Mango lassi with her scrumptious meal.

She also shared a snap of the seating arrangement of the place and expressed her gratitude towards the staff. She said, “A special thanks to the staff. Thank you for the love. Felt like home.’

The actress was last seen in a Bollywood movie titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri.

