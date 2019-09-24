Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Parineeti Chopra Pens a Heartfelt Note for The Girl on the Train Post Shoot Wrap

Parineeti Chopra had earlier stated that her role in The Girl on the Train was unlike anything she has ever played before.

News18.com

Updated:September 24, 2019, 6:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Parineeti Chopra Pens a Heartfelt Note for The Girl on the Train Post Shoot Wrap
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...

The enjoyment that comes along with experimenting at work is something that people often find hard to forget. Such experiments often bring in new experiences and learnings that stay with people for a long time. This is something that Parineeti Chopra is experiencing after wrapping up her work for The Girl on the Train.

 

Chopra was recently occupied in London shooting for the film. She recently took to Instagram expressing how much she enjoyed working on the film and her character. In the film she will be playing a raging alcoholic. Earlier in an Instagram post, she had revealed that this was a role she had never done before and that this was the hardest character she had ever played yet. In an interview with IANS, Chopra had shed more light on her role saying, "I am super excited to be shooting this film because this is a role that I have never experienced before, read before and I think the audience has never experienced this kind of acting piece from me."

 

View this post on Instagram

#TheGirlOnTheTrain 💕

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

The Girl on the Train is a Bollywood remake of a 2016 Hollywood film with the same name. The Hollywood version starred Emily Blunt in the titular role. Both films have been adapted from Paula Hawkins' debut novel of the same name released in 2015. Parineeti Chopra's The Girl on the Train is scheduled to release next year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram