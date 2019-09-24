Parineeti Chopra Pens a Heartfelt Note for The Girl on the Train Post Shoot Wrap

The enjoyment that comes along with experimenting at work is something that people often find hard to forget. Such experiments often bring in new experiences and learnings that stay with people for a long time. This is something that Parineeti Chopra is experiencing after wrapping up her work for The Girl on the Train.

Chopra was recently occupied in London shooting for the film. She recently took to Instagram expressing how much she enjoyed working on the film and her character. In the film she will be playing a raging alcoholic. Earlier in an Instagram post, she had revealed that this was a role she had never done before and that this was the hardest character she had ever played yet. In an interview with IANS, Chopra had shed more light on her role saying, "I am super excited to be shooting this film because this is a role that I have never experienced before, read before and I think the audience has never experienced this kind of acting piece from me."

View this post on Instagram #TheGirlOnTheTrain 💕 A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Sep 22, 2019 at 9:46am PDT

The Girl on the Train is a Bollywood remake of a 2016 Hollywood film with the same name. The Hollywood version starred Emily Blunt in the titular role. Both films have been adapted from Paula Hawkins' debut novel of the same name released in 2015. Parineeti Chopra's The Girl on the Train is scheduled to release next year.

