Parineeti Chopra Reacts to Priyanka Chopra Being Trolled for Smoking During Birthday Trip to Miami

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who opened up about suffering from asthma last year, was recently seen enjoying a smoke on a yacht with her family. Netizens criticised the actress for being a "hypocrite" and "fake". Fans also dug out an old tweet from 2010 in which Priyanka wrote, "Smoking is awful!!! Yuck!!!"

Her cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra, who is busy promoting her movie Jabariya Jodi, recently reacted to the smoking controversy surrounding Priyanka. In an interview with India Today, when Parineeti was asked about her reaction to the controversy, she said, "I respond by saying that I have no right to answer this question, so I won't."

Parineeti Chopra had joined Priyanka and Nick in Miami for the Quantico actress' birthday bash recently. Among the many pictures that surfaced online from her 37th birthday celebrations in Miami, one showed Priyanka smoking a cigarette with husband Nick Jonas sitting beside her on a yatch. Nick could be seen smoking a cigar with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.

As soon as the picture of Priyanka lighting up went viral, she was trolled by netizens. Last year, Priyanka had released a video urging people not to burst crackers on Diwali as it inconveniences asthmatics like her. Priyanka was diagnosed with asthma at the age of 5.

Priyanka was also trolled for a grand fireworks display after she got married to Nick Jonas in Jodhpur last year. Trolls called her out for her "double standards".

While Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jodi is slated to hit theatres on August 2, Priyanka Chopra will make her Bollywood comeback after three years with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. The film will be hit the big screens on October 11.

