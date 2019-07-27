Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Parineeti Chopra Reacts to Priyanka Chopra Being Trolled for Smoking During Birthday Trip to Miami

In a recent interview, Parineeti Chopra was asked to comment on cousin Priyanka Chopra being trolled for smoking on vacation with husband Nick Jonas.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 27, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Parineeti Chopra Reacts to Priyanka Chopra Being Trolled for Smoking During Birthday Trip to Miami
Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
Loading...

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who opened up about suffering from asthma last year, was recently seen enjoying a smoke on a yacht with her family. Netizens criticised the actress for being a "hypocrite" and "fake". Fans also dug out an old tweet from 2010 in which Priyanka wrote, "Smoking is awful!!! Yuck!!!"

Her cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra, who is busy promoting her movie Jabariya Jodi, recently reacted to the smoking controversy surrounding Priyanka. In an interview with India Today, when Parineeti was asked about her reaction to the controversy, she said, "I respond by saying that I have no right to answer this question, so I won't."

Parineeti Chopra had joined Priyanka and Nick in Miami for the Quantico actress' birthday bash recently. Among the many pictures that surfaced online from her 37th birthday celebrations in Miami, one showed Priyanka smoking a cigarette with husband Nick Jonas sitting beside her on a yatch. Nick could be seen smoking a cigar with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.

As soon as the picture of Priyanka lighting up went viral, she was trolled by netizens. Last year, Priyanka had released a video urging people not to burst crackers on Diwali as it inconveniences asthmatics like her. Priyanka was diagnosed with asthma at the age of 5.

Read: 'Asthmatic' Priyanka Chopra Enjoys a Smoke With Nick Jonas, Netizens Call Her 'Hypocrite'

Priyanka was also trolled for a grand fireworks display after she got married to Nick Jonas in Jodhpur last year. Trolls called her out for her "double standards".

While Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jodi is slated to hit theatres on August 2, Priyanka Chopra will make her Bollywood comeback after three years with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. The film will be hit the big screens on October 11.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram