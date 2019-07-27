Parineeti Chopra Reacts to Priyanka Chopra Being Trolled for Smoking During Birthday Trip to Miami
In a recent interview, Parineeti Chopra was asked to comment on cousin Priyanka Chopra being trolled for smoking on vacation with husband Nick Jonas.
Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who opened up about suffering from asthma last year, was recently seen enjoying a smoke on a yacht with her family. Netizens criticised the actress for being a "hypocrite" and "fake". Fans also dug out an old tweet from 2010 in which Priyanka wrote, "Smoking is awful!!! Yuck!!!"
Her cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra, who is busy promoting her movie Jabariya Jodi, recently reacted to the smoking controversy surrounding Priyanka. In an interview with India Today, when Parineeti was asked about her reaction to the controversy, she said, "I respond by saying that I have no right to answer this question, so I won't."
Parineeti Chopra had joined Priyanka and Nick in Miami for the Quantico actress' birthday bash recently. Among the many pictures that surfaced online from her 37th birthday celebrations in Miami, one showed Priyanka smoking a cigarette with husband Nick Jonas sitting beside her on a yatch. Nick could be seen smoking a cigar with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.
As soon as the picture of Priyanka lighting up went viral, she was trolled by netizens. Last year, Priyanka had released a video urging people not to burst crackers on Diwali as it inconveniences asthmatics like her. Priyanka was diagnosed with asthma at the age of 5.
Read: 'Asthmatic' Priyanka Chopra Enjoys a Smoke With Nick Jonas, Netizens Call Her 'Hypocrite'
Priyanka was also trolled for a grand fireworks display after she got married to Nick Jonas in Jodhpur last year. Trolls called her out for her "double standards".
While Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jodi is slated to hit theatres on August 2, Priyanka Chopra will make her Bollywood comeback after three years with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. The film will be hit the big screens on October 11.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Where Are My Teeth? Woman Arrested After Wearing Stolen Dentures to Meeting With Police
- Disha Patani Dolls Up Sister Khushboo, Takes Credit for Hair and Make-up
- 'This One's On God,' Says Woman When Asked for Payment, Then Flees With Fast Food Order
- World's Most Advanced Attack Helicopter Boeing AH-64E Apache Reaches India, Major Boost to IAF: Watch Video
- Sony Just Made an Air Conditioner That you can Actually Wear