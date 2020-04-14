Parineeti Chopra 'Ready As A Bride' But Her Husband Is 'Pending'

The actress, who is self-isolating during the lockdown period at her home here, featured on the cover of a wedding magazine for which she dressed up as a bride. She took to Instagram to share pictures from the shoot.

"Ready as a bride. Husband pending. @khushmag Any info on when he is coming?" she wrote along with the images.





For another look, she is seen in a similar coloured lehenga. She adds bling to her look with a stunning neck-piece, and completes with a lot of mascara and lip gloss. In her third look, Parineeti is seen in a kurta and lehenga combination. With soft make-up, she accessorised the look with a neck-piece and bangles.

In one image, the actress is seen in an elegant lehenga, which comes with mirror detailing. She amps up her look with a statement nathni (nose ring), finishing off with a subtle make-up consisting of a soft shade of lipstick and smokey eyes.

For the cover, she looks lovely in an Anarkali suit, with her dupatta on her head and a nathni. She left her hair loose in soft curls.

Her sister and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was impressed with her look, and commented: "Stunning" with a fire emoji.

On the film front, she will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film also stars her Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor.

